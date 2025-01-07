‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Nominated For Golden Reel Award

Another Star Trek show has been recognized this award season, with the animated series Prodigy getting some love from the Hollywood Motion Picture Sound Editors Guild.
Prodigy nominated for Golden Reel
The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) today announces nominees for the 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. According to the MPSE the nominees “represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment, and student productions.”
Star Trek: Prodigy was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation for the second season episode “The Devourer of All Things, Part II,” which was part of the 20-episode second season release on Netflix in July. Prodigy is competing with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy, Secret Level, Transformers: Earthspark, and X-Men ’97.
The team nominated for Prodigy:
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Supervising Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Sound Designer: Matt Klimek MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Wessner MPSE
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
The Prodigy season 2 Blu-ray includes a segment with Matt Klimek talking about designing some of the unique sounds for “The Devourer of All Things, Part II.”
This is the first Golden Reel nomination for Prodigy. Lower Decks has been nominated twice before in this same category, including last year for season 4. This is also the first award nomination for the second season of Prodigy. The first season of the series was nominated for 2 Emmys, winning a special jury award for production designer Alessandro Taini for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. Due to just missing the eligibility window for the 2024 Emmys, the second season is eligible for the 2025 Children and Family Emmys, with nominations expected to be announced in December 2025.
So far it has been a rather quiet award season for Star Trek. Discovery and Lower Decks were nominated for Saturn Awards, and there are still a few more guild and other award nominations to go this award season.
Find more news and analysis on Star Trek Universe TV shows at TrekMovie.com.
Prodigy deserves way more respect and recognition than it gets. Give this show all the awards, all the accolades, and definitely a third season!
Very Cool.
Well deserved. Prodigy season 2 was exceptional in so many ways.
I was very disappointed that the Saturn Awards did not send any love to Prodigy S2. The fact that the people behind Prodigy made one of the finest seasons of Trek, ever, and ALSO made it accessible to all ages, is one heck of an achievement. I know it’s not for everyone, and that’s fine, but there is no denying the overwhelmingly positive response it has gotten from fans and critics alike. The depth of storytelling and characterization that they achieved in just 22 minutes per episode is so difficult to do, especially when you are trying to make it an all-ages show. Bravo to any group that sends award love to the people behind Prodigy S2!
Well deserved!
It still really hurts, easily the best new show probably since DS9 for me and it’s likely gone after just two seasons. There are still a lot of people who complain the new shows aren’t ‘Trek-y’ enough although this show was as Star Trek as it gets with great new characters while bringing back a few iconic ones. It’s really too bad more people didn’t give it a chance.
I imagine if this was a live action show, it would probably be super popular.