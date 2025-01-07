‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Nominated For Golden Reel Award

Another Star Trek show has been recognized this award season, with the animated series Prodigy getting some love from the Hollywood Motion Picture Sound Editors Guild.

Prodigy nominated for Golden Reel

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) today announces nominees for the 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. According to the MPSE the nominees “represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment, and student productions.”

Star Trek: Prodigy was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation for the second season episode “The Devourer of All Things, Part II,” which was part of the 20-episode second season release on Netflix in July. Prodigy is competing with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy, Secret Level, Transformers: Earthspark, and X-Men ’97.

The team nominated for Prodigy:

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Supervising Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Sound Designer: Matt Klimek MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Wessner MPSE

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

The Prodigy season 2 Blu-ray includes a segment with Matt Klimek talking about designing some of the unique sounds for “The Devourer of All Things, Part II.”

This is the first Golden Reel nomination for Prodigy. Lower Decks has been nominated twice before in this same category, including last year for season 4. This is also the first award nomination for the second season of Prodigy. The first season of the series was nominated for 2 Emmys, winning a special jury award for production designer Alessandro Taini for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. Due to just missing the eligibility window for the 2024 Emmys, the second season is eligible for the 2025 Children and Family Emmys, with nominations expected to be announced in December 2025.

So far it has been a rather quiet award season for Star Trek. Discovery and Lower Decks were nominated for Saturn Awards, and there are still a few more guild and other award nominations to go this award season.

Find more news and analysis on Star Trek Universe TV shows at TrekMovie.com.